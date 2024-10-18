Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $325.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

