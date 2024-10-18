Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

