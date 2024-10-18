Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 804,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $98.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

