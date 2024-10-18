Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

