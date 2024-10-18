Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

