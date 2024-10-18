VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

