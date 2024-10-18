Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

