Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS opened at $223.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Barclays began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

