Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £37,760 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($49,307.91).

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 991 ($12.94) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 668 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.90.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.