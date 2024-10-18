Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 261,464 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,464 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.36% of Novavax worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 1,084.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Novavax Stock Up 2.0 %

NVAX stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

