Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

