Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.