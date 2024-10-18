Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $142.65 and a one year high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.