Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

