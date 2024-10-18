Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of Masco worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Masco by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

