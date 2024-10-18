Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

ALL opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $173.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.