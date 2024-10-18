Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 94,953 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

