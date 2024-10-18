Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.