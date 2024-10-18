Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,469 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $114.28 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

