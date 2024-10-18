Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

