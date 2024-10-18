Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.