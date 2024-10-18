Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

