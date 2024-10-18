Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NetEase by 39.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $79.73 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.