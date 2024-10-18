Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,592,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $15,561,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 605,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 393,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,455,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.