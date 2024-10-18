Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $69.24 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

