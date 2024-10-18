Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 16,286 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.14% of Qualys worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,469,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

