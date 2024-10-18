Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,128 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.