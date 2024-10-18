Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 968,502 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968,502 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 995.9% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,138,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.67 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.