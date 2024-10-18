Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $4.89 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,475,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,712.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 655,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Invesco by 115.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

