Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

