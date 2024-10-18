Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.