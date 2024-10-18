Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $8.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.