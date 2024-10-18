WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 34.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in WD-40 by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 81.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $264.78 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $194.09 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

