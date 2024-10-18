Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for Dutch Bros Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dutch Bros in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $156,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,877. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

