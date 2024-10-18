Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

