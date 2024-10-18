Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

CFB opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.