Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of World Acceptance worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 52.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $691.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

