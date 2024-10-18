Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $922,000 Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of TETRA Technologies worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

