Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

