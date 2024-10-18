Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,168 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Ramaco Resources worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ METCB opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

