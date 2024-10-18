Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

