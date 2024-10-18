Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

