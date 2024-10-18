Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,780.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,245 shares of company stock valued at $533,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.