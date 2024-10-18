Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 261.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

WABC stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

