WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.09) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,499 ($19.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,337.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,246.57. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,826.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

