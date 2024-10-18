What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Embraer Q3 Earnings?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 197,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $280,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

