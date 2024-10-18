What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PPL Q3 Earnings?

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for PPL in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.
Institutional Trading of PPL
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPL Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
