WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $47.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.