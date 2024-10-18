Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 210,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after buying an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.