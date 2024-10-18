Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 241 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

